Kosovo to build statue for former Sen. Bob Dole, 96 today

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Former U.S. Senator from Kansas and Republican Presidential Nominee Bob Dole turned 96 on Monday.

CLEVELAND, OH – JULY 18: World War II veteran and former Sen. Bob Dole (R-KS) waves after listening to a speech on the first day of the Republican National Convention on July 18, 2016 at the Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio. An estimated 50,000 people are expected in Cleveland, including hundreds of protesters and members of the media. The four-day Republican National Convention kicks off on July 18. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)

Dole is considered one of Kansas’ most well-known politicians, even getting his namesake on the Veteran Affairs Hospital in Wichita. He served as Senator from 1969 to 1996, when he ran for president unsuccessfully against Democratic incumbent Bill Clinton.

WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 12: Former Sen. Bob Dole arrives for the hearing for U.S. President-elect Donald Trump’s nominee for the director of the CIA, Rep.ÊMike Pompeo(R-KS) before the Senate (Select) Intelligence Committee in the Hart Senate Office Building on January 12, 2017 in Washington, DC. Mr. Pompeo is a former Army officer who graduated first in his class from West Point. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

In Kosovo, the Ambassador to the U.S. and the U.S. Ambassador to Kosovo held a groundbreaking ceremony for a statue built to honor Bob Dole.

In the capital, Pristina, outgoing prime minister Ramush Haradinaj and other Kosovo state dignitaries were also in attendance in respect of Dole, who joined the ceremony via video conference, Gazeta Express reports.

I am deeply moved by this tremendous honor. https://t.co/d0UfkJMDwa — Senator Bob Dole (@SenatorDole) July 22, 2019

Dole and Kosovo’s connection goes back to his time as a Senator, when he took on the country as a political cause.

“It is a good moment to say happy birthday to our friend,” Haradinaj said. “I am only facilitating the ceremony, the initiative came from citizens and businesses to launch this project for erecting a statute honoring Senator Bob Dole.”

The Gazeta Express reported the prime minister said Dole’s visit to Kosovo during the 1990s represented a turning point for solving the Kosovo crisis.

Former U.S. Senate majority leader Bob Dole got a warm welcome from cheering ethnic Albanians in the streets of Kosovo on Sunday on July 4, 1999. The former presidential candidate was in Pristina for a meeting of the International Commission on Missing Persons, which he chaired at the time. The Commission is due to make a preliminary assessment regarding the thousands of people – overwhelmingly ethnic Albanians – who are missing following the war.

“It was the first visit of US Senators and other senior US officials in Kosovo in 1990, which was a turning point on our cause,” Haradinaj said.

Happy birthday 🎉 https://t.co/oSpy3CutKR — Vlora Çitaku (@vloracitaku) July 22, 2019 Vlora Citaku, Ambassador from Kosovo to the U.S. tweeted good birthday wishes to Dole, sharing a local news article saying Kosovo will honor Dole with a statue.

The U.S. Ambassador to Kosovo, Philip Kosnett spoke on Dole’s commitment to the people of Kosovo at the ceremony.

“Bob Dole has been a leader in promoting the cause of freedom throughout the world,” Kosnett said. “It was no surprise that he became an indispensable supporter of Kosovo – standing alongside the people of this country in [their] own quest to build a country strong and free.”

“Our governments will not always agree on policy,” Kosnett said, “and it will take hard work to keep our positions aligned as Kosovo’s partnership with the United States matures, but we have seen that the enduring friendship between the people of America and Kosovo does not depend on any particular political party or individual leader.”

Last year, KSN’s Jeff Herndon sat down with Dole to look back at his life, noting that for boy from small-town Kansas, he paved a way for Kansas’ role in American politics.

Bob Dole: The small-town Kansas kid has lived a big life Check out the exclusive interview with KSN Anchor Jeff Herndon in 2018.

Several politicians and members of the press reached out on social media to wish Dole a happy 96th birthday.

Bob Dole set an example as an extraordinary public servant, and gave us many reasons to be proud of his accomplishments in Kansas and the nation’s capital. Happy birthday, Senator Dole! pic.twitter.com/OgIwVG75El — Governor Laura Kelly (@GovLauraKelly) July 22, 2019

Happy 96th Birthday to @SenatorDole – an outstanding Kansan who continues to represent the very best of our state and nation! https://t.co/LmbctGBVvN — Senator Jerry Moran (@JerryMoran) July 22, 2019

Happy birthday, ⁦@SenatorDole⁩! Thank you for your dedication and service to the Sunflower State. pic.twitter.com/n8Pf3f7zOH — Rep. Sharice Davids (@RepDavids) July 22, 2019

Happy birthday to one of Kansas' favorite sons, WWII hero and true public servant, @SenatorDole! Your continued service to our veterans and country is an inspiration. #ksleg pic.twitter.com/SVXkMVBvpK — Rep. Ron Estes (@RepRonEstes) July 22, 2019

Thank you @RogerMarshallMD! Keep up the good work in the Big 1st! https://t.co/EXELSLhI72 — Senator Bob Dole (@SenatorDole) July 22, 2019

Happy 96th Birthday @SenatorDole! The student advisory board is always appreciative of your support. You inspire us every day. pic.twitter.com/UBWXFFGsmQ — Dole Institute SAB (@DoleSAB) July 22, 2019

Happy birthday to my longtime friend and a truly great American, @SenatorDole! 🎉🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/MpInZ2SL1q — Newt Gingrich (@newtgingrich) July 22, 2019