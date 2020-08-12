Kroger issues cheese dip recall

by: Joey Stipek and Nexstar Media Wire

(WOWK)Kroger is recalling more than a dozen types of cheese dip over salmonella concerns.

The recall affects stores in the following states:

  • Virginia
  • West Virginia
  • The eastern portions of Tennessee, specifically Johnson City/Kingsport
  • Kentucky, specifically Ashland 
  • Ohio, specifically Belpre/Marietta/Proctorville

Kroger is issuing the recall because the cheese dip has the potential to be contaminated with salmonella. Salmonella can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weak immune systems. 

Kroger says no customer illnesses have been confirmed to date.

Kroger was notified on July 31 by supplier Onions 52 that the store had received red, yellow and white onions from Thomson International, Inc., all of which had been a part of the salmonella-related outbreak.

Kroger was notified again on Aug. 1 that bulk onions from Thomson International, Inc. were removed from sale in stores and that it had been identified as a recipient of the affected product.

Kroger then determined that several in-store-made cheese dips may have used red onions from the produce department as an ingredient.

The dips, which are in plastic containers, were sold between May 15, 2020, and Aug. 6, 2020. They include: 

ProductUPC
MURRAY’S CHADS SMOKED GOUDA DIP207083-00000
MURRAY’S JALEPENO JARLSBERG DIP207181-00000
MURRAY’S BACON CHIVE JARLSBERG DIP207182-00000
MURRAY’S SOUTHWESTERN JARLSBERG DIP207185-00000
JARLSBERG DIP207201-00000
JARLSBERG CHEESE SPREAD216407-20000
PIMENTO CHEESE DIP226481-60000
DELI JARLSBERG JALAPENO DIP236293-70000
DELI BACON CHIVE JARLSBERG DIP236294-70000
DELI SOUTHWESTERN JARLSBERG DIP236295-70000
DELI JARLSBERG DIP237462-40000
JARLSBERG DIP247199-00000
DELI JARLSBERG CHEESE DIP286292-70000
DELI APPLEWOOD CHEDDAR DIP286462-20000
DELI BUFFALO BLUE CHEESE SPREAD295095-50000
DELI SOUTHWEST CHEESE SPREAD295408-50000
DELI RANCH CHEESE SPREAD295409-50000

Kroger has removed the products from store shelves, and the company has started its customer recall.

Customers who have purchased the product described above are warned not to consume it and should return it to a store for a full refund or replacement.

Additional questions can be directed to Kroger Customer Connect at (800) 576-4377.

