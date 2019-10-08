KSN asks what oversight is in place for new water treatment plant process

Wichita’s new water treatment plant is moving forward.

KSN is asking what measures of accountability are in place for the bidding and design process still to come.

“There has been oversight on the bidding process. This is a competitive process,” said city council member, Brian Frye. “And there is a steering committee, of which I am a member.”

Frye says the steering committee is tasked with oversight. We asked if the committee work will continue or if it has wrapped up its work.

“No, there is still work to be done. We have a meeting this Friday and another one in a couple of more weeks, before it ever goes to the council for final review,” said Frye. “And we will present what we call a guaranteed maximum price or what we anticipate the cost would be. So there is still opportunity and work to be done by the oversight committee.”

KSN also reached out to Public Works Director, Alan King. King says that committee for oversight consists of stakeholders. One so-called stakeholder is the City of Derby.

Kathy Sexton is the Derby city manager. Sexton sent KSN a statement about her work on the oversight committee and the work it does.

“The Northwest Water Treatment Facility Steering Committee began its work in May 2019 to provide direction and assistance on decisions about designing the new facility, including things like site aesthetics and public access,” said Sexton.

Alan King says the committee is doing what it should.

“We are in phase two,” said Alan King. “Steering committee is there for them to advise and listen to reports. Sometimes they have questions, which has been happening so far. They send staff away to do some research and come back with some answers.”

While city council members will have the ultimate say on awarding contracts, KSN asked about oversight of the process.

James Clendenin responded.

“I think through the process you’ve seen the council really dig in to the water issue and not rubber stamp whatever is brought to us,” said Clendenin. “We’re doing this in the most transparent way we can to make sure the integrity of the process is protected.”

Clendenin says they are working towards getting federal monies secured for about half of the financing of the project. A final report has to be made on the next phase by the end of the month to the federal government.

The financing from the government is called WIFIA finance.

“We expect that we will get WIFIA financing. It’s imperative that we do,” said Clendenin. “Our first WIFIA application was rejected. Our second one was accepted.”

King says that phase two has to show 30-percent of the design phase in the application due at the end of the month. He also says the oversight committee can be involved.

The Public Oversight Steering Committee will meet this Friday at city hall on the 10th floor. The meeting begins at one in the afternoon.