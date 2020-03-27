KSN Investigates: 2 confirmed COVID-19 cases, one business

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)– Two positive coronavirus cases at one company. That’s what KSN confirmed Thursday after one company sent its employees home early.

We aren’t naming that business, but we found out several people called the Sedgwick County Health Department to find out how an employer should deal with one or more employees testing positive for COVID-19.

KSN contacted several people in the county both in the health department and the board of county commissioners. On Thursday, KDHE reported 168 coronavirus cases statewide and 16 in Sedgwick County.

Here’s the SCHD’s guidelines when it comes to a company having one or more employees test positive for COVID-19:



“The Sedgwick County Health Department is investigating all presumptive positive cases of COVID-19 in our residents. If a case had been working while symptomatic, SCHD works with the patient, patient’s manager, and Human Resources department to determine all close contacts. Names of businesses are not disclosed. Close contacts are people who are less than 6 feet apart for more than 10 minutes. These contacts are self-quarantined for 14 days and monitored for symptoms.

Residents with COVID-19 questions can call 2-1-1 United Way of the Plains.

SCHD releases information that’s applicable to the protection of Sedgwick County residents. The Health Department will not release protected health information or information that could identify an individual. This includes names and ZIP Codes. All Sedgwick County residents should practice social distancing and good hygiene to protect themselves from infection with the novel coronavirus.”

But the county did say this is not a one size fits all approach. It also didn’t elaborate on when the county has to get involved and consider a workplace a health hazard.







