KSN Storm Track 3 Digital Extra: Approaching fall season brings pollen with it

Even though flu season is around the corner, if you’re currently dealing with a runny nose, sneezing, an itchy throat, and/or watery eyes it’s probably due to allergies. And it’s the allergens in the air that cause these ailments. When it comes to air quality a pollen count is always taken that includes tree, grass, and ragweed pollen. Also chenopods which is a pollen grain on different types of plants.



Even though the pollen count is made up of different types of pollen, there’s one that 75% of allergy sufferers are allergic to. Ragweed, a flowering plant found near river banks. It’s at its worst between late summer and fall (August through December). We’ll have to wait until we have multiple and consecutive frosts during the fall before we can say goodbye to ragweed season and pollen season altogether.