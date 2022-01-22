KSN Storm Track 3 Digital Extra: Trending cool but comfortable for the Chiefs game

Chiefs fans have their eyes locked on the big game at Arrowhead Sunday night. While many of those across the Upper Midwest and the Great Lakes Region deal with downright frigid air, those closer to Kansas City will enjoy a slight warm-up through the weekend.

Highs in Kansas City are expected to reach the 40s on Sunday, with 50s likely closer to Wichita and areas out west. Overall, tailgating and kickoff will be cool but comfortable before becoming chilly by the 4th quarter. Kickoff is at 5:30 PM against the Buffalo Bills, a team that is used to the chilly winter air. Players will be glad the game is in Kansas City as highs in Buffalo on Sunday will struggle to reach 20 degrees.

Aside from a few extra clouds Sunday evening, regional travel looks perfectly fine for all routes to Kansas City. We should see a good deal of sunshine earlier in the day.

Another big positive for Sunday will be the light winds especially toward the evening kickoff. This will keep our wind chills closer to our actual air temperature. An extra layer or two will be useful during the game, but nothing that is out of the ordinary for a late January day!

Go Chiefs! – Meteorologist Warren Sears