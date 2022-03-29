WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The KUbsat1 team at the University of Kansas is aiming for the stars, as the team has engineered a tiny satellite about the size of a loaf of bread that weighs three pounds.

“It’s a rare opportunity,” said Arno Prinsloo, project manager for KUbsat1. “And not only is it something that’s going into space, it’s the first time anything built in Kansas will go to space also.”

Sometime before the end of June, the “cube sat” from KUbsat1 will ride a rocket into orbit.

The tiny sat is not a pretender, it’s the real deal as far as satellites go.

“But the cool thing is it can do pretty much anything a normal satellite can, at a fraction of the cost,” said Prinsloo.

Prinsloo and the team of roughly 50 students at KU are part of a NASA initiative.

“It’s astrophysics is what it’s looking for. Really high energy particles that impact the earth,” said Prinsloo. “And one of our payloads, it’s never been done before on a satellite so it’s completely novel. Something built from the ground up here at KU in our physics department.”

Prinsloo, born in South Africa, says working with the team is like a dream.

“I’ve lived in Kansas,” said Prinsloo. “I am a graduate student here at KU. I started my grad studies here in 2017 and I got a masters and decided I wasn’t done yet. So I came back and I am getting my doctorate of engineering right now and I finish this May.”

Prinsloo said his team is excited about the next steps.

“So one of the big things I’m actually looking at is, with some of the people on this team,” said Prinsloo. “Is actually starting a company here in the Midwest and developing these satellites.”

Prinsloo said he hopes to close some of the tech manufacturing gap he sees for satellites, with many being built overseas.

“I may have been born in another country, but the United States is my home,” said Prinsloo.