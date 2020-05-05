KU to bring spirit of Mount Oread to graduating students — virtually

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNW) — The University of Kansas said because this year’s graduates won’t be doing the traditional walk down the Hill on May 17 — the university will bring the spirit of Mount Oread to students with virtual events and a campaign to commemorate the class of 2020.

After the university decided to postpone this year’s live commencement event in light of the coronavirus pandemic, leaders and staff began planning a way to celebrate graduates’ accomplishments while honoring the class of 2020.

When graduates would have been doing the traditional walk down the hill, through the campanile to David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium for the ceremony, the university will stream a program at 2020grads.ku.edu. Among the highlights will be tributes, musical performances and messages from the chancellor, students, alumni and other Jayhawks. The program begins with a pre-event slideshow at 11 a.m.

Additionally, KU schools and programs are planning individual celebrations for their own community of graduates. Information about school and program events can be found at 2020grads.ku.edu.

In early July, when graduation status has been cleared by the registrar’s office, KU News Service will send names of graduates and their degrees to their local media so they can be lauded again in their hometowns. For more information, click here.