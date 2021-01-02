Landscapers facilitate snow plowing efforts

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The winter storm that moved across the state left behind significant amounts of snow, including six-and-a-half inches in downtown Wichita. The Kansas Department of Transportation got to work early in the morning clearing up the roadways for drivers. KDOT was not alone however, many landscaping companies across the city also brought out their plows.

Larry Franklin, of Franklin’s Snow Removal, got an early start clearing snow for his clients. “We hadn’t had much snow in the last couple years so just kind of enjoying being out trying to get it done,” said Franklin. It’s not as easy as it looks however, Franklin said that when the snow is wet, it puts a burden on his machinery. “Four wheel drives get them done though,” he added.

With winter just beginning, Franklin hopes more snow comes this way — more snow, means more business. “Just kind of counting on the snow during the winter time. Yeah, ain’t too much you can do in the winter time when it’s 30 degrees or so. So, we just kind of wait for it to snow and then we go to work,” said Franklin.

