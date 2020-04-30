Layoffs at Kansas movie theaters

Live Now
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Two local movie theaters owned by Regal Cinemas is laying off a total of 105 employees, according to KANSASWORKS.com.

The Regal Cinemas theaters in Wichita include the Regal Warren ScreenX & IMAX located at 9150 W. 21st St. , and Regal Warren East located at 11611 E. 13th St. 

Mitchell Theaters, which owns theaters in multiple locations across Kansas — including Newton, El Dorado, Winfield, Elkhart, Garden City, and Liberal — said they also laid off approximately 300 employees due to the COVID-19 crisis.

Regal Cinemas shut down their theaters on March 17 due to the COVID-19 crisis.

