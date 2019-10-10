LCI to close two Newton facilities, lay off 100 workers

NEWTON, Kan. (KSNW) – Harvey County is facing the loss of two facilities and approximately 100 jobs by the middle of December.

Lippert Components, Inc. (LCI) says it will close its two Newton facilities on or before December 13. It notified the state that 101 workers will be affected.

LCI makes a wide range of products for vehicles, trailers, and RVs to name a few. It will consolidate the work done in Newton into its Indiana and Michigan glass and window plants.

The company says this is part of an ongoing effort to streamline its organization and increase efficiencies.

Lippert Components, Inc. (“LCI”) announced today that, as part of its ongoing efforts to streamline its organization and take advantage of increased efficiencies throughout its manufacturing operations, it will close its two Newton, Kansas facilities on or before December 13, 2019.” LCI media statement

LCI says it will work with its Newton employees over the coming weeks to provide more information on the transition.

