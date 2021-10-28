Leavenworth man sentenced for causing crash that killed grandmother

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. — A 23-year-old man has been sentenced to six years and five months in prison for causing a two-vehicle crash that killed a woman.

Josiah Coleman was sentenced to jail for involuntary manslaughter and possession of methamphetamine, according to Leavenworth County Attorney Todd Thompson.

On February 18, 2021, Coleman was driving near 147th Street and Fairmont in Leavenworth County when he failed to stop at a stop sign and struck a vehicle driven by 62-year-old Donna Gay Osborne, of Basehor, Kansas, who was traveling with her 6-month-old grandson.

Osborne was later pronounced dead due to her injuries. Her grandchild suffered minor injuries.

At the time, Coleman was travelling at more than 90 miles per hour in a 40 mile per hour zone.

Methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia were found in Coleman’s vehicle.

Thompson said he has another hearing in Johnson County where he was previously convicted of aggravated assault and is facing a revocation of probation in that case.

“This was a tragedy,” Thompson said. “The only blessing was the child was unharmed. Drugs harm more than just the person using them, and in this case it has devastated a family. Our thoughts and prayers go out to them.”