LIVE: ‘Critical incident’ reported at Milwaukee MillerCoors headquarters

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFLA) — Milwaukee police say officers are responding to a “critical incident” at the Miller Coors brewing company headquarters.

Sources told our sister station WITI “6-7 people are down, including the shooter.”

MPD is investigating a critical incident in the 4000 block of W. State Street. Please stay clear of the area at this time. — Milwaukee Police (@MilwaukeePolice) February 26, 2020

WITI’s anchor, Ben Handelman, says multiple sources are confirming to FOX6 the shooter was an employee at the headquarters, there are at least six victims including the shooter and employees are on lockdown.

THE LATEST:

-Multiple sources tell Fox 6 the shooter was an employee at Miller.

-At least 6 victims including the shooter.

-Employees still on lockdown. @fox6now — Ben Handelman (@BenHandelman) February 26, 2020

This is a developing story stick with WFLA for updates.

