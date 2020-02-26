LIVE: ‘Critical incident’ reported at Milwaukee MillerCoors headquarters

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFLA) — Milwaukee police say officers are responding to a “critical incident” at the Miller Coors brewing company headquarters.
Sources told our sister station WITI “6-7 people are down, including the shooter.”
WITI’s anchor, Ben Handelman, says multiple sources are confirming to FOX6 the shooter was an employee at the headquarters, there are at least six victims including the shooter and employees are on lockdown.
This is a developing story stick with WFLA for updates.
LATEST POSTS
- Pope Francis observes Ash Wednesday customs in time of virus
- Rockford’s Ritzenhein eyes fourth Olympics
- Bipartisan bill pushing to speed up disaster recovery projects
- Wichitan charged with transporting a minor across state lines for engaging in sexual conduct
- Members of House committee at odds over efficient climate policy