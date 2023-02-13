EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Michigan State University Police says there are multiple reported injuries on campus and a suspect is believed to be on foot.

MSUPD said originally that shots were fired on campus near Berkey Hall and that there is an ongoing incident.

Students are instructed to secure in place and run, hide or fight if necessary.

The suspect is believed to be on foot, MSU police said.

At 9:26 p.m. police said there was another reported shooting at IM East and there are multiple injuries.

6 News is on scene and saw people being escorted from Berkey Hall and they appeared to be bloody.

Michigan State Police troopers were seen with rifles instructing people to stay inside and away from windows.

THIS IS A DEVELOPING STORY AND WILL BE UPDATED AS MORE INFORMATION BECOMES AVAILABLE