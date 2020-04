OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Residents are being asked to take cover after officials issued tornado warnings in several Oklahoma counties Wednesday evening.

According to KFOR, several people have shared photos of a tornado on the ground.

TORNADO on the ground heading towards Dougherty, OK! #okwx pic.twitter.com/uttvHSl8l2 — Brandon Osterhout (@Osterhout15) April 22, 2020

#Tornado on the ground! This was North of Springer, OK moments ago #wxok pic.twitter.com/PjDS025ler — Mike DeLange (@SeeMikeChase) April 22, 2020

This tornado just went through Madill, OK. Emergency management checking for damage and injuries! @kfor #OKWX https://t.co/wkbwlNkEsY — Aaron Brackett (@Aaron_Brackett) April 22, 2020

The National Weather Service in Norman showed the movement of four severe weather cells amid tornado warnings in southern Oklahoma and north Texas.

509 pm update – four tornado warnings in effect across southern Oklahoma and north Texas. Please stay alert!!! pic.twitter.com/QyOC7ox9pW — NWS Norman (@NWSNorman) April 22, 2020

