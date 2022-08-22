UPDATE: An Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office deputy is dead and another is fighting for his life after both were shot by a suspect Monday afternoon.

The deputy who is still alive is in serious condition at a local hospital, according to Sheriff Tommie Johnson.

Johnson broke down in tears as he spoke of the deputies, who are in a hospital receiving ongoing treatment from emergency medical personnel.

“It’s a sad day for the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office,” Johnson said as he struggled to hold back tears.

Johnson said two deputies, whose names have not yet been released, were serving an eviction notice at a home.

KFOR earlier learned that the home is located at S.W. 78th and Youngs in Oklahoma City.

The deputies made contact with a person at the front door, according to Johnson. He said the deputies then went to the back door. Information was not given on why the deputies moved to the backdoor.

A male suspect at the home was armed with a gun.

“They went around to the backdoor, and that’s when the shooting began,” Johnson said. “[The suspect] shot the first deputy. The second deputy tried to get that deputy out of the way of gunfire and then he was struck as well.”

Both deputies were rushed to the hospital.

The suspect fled the scene in a pickup with an attached boat, heading east.

Law enforcement personnel located the suspect’s vehicle and pursued him.

Police radio traffic said officials spotted the suspect’s vehicle along I-35, and that the suspect began shooting out of the window at police.

“During the pursuit the suspect was firing rounds at the officers, and we had officers returning fire at the suspects,” Capt. Valerie Littlejohn, of the Oklahoma City Police Department, said during a new conference at Tinker Air Force Base.

Chopper 4 saw the suspect’s vehicle enter I-40, heading eastbound with about 20 law enforcement officers in pursuit.

The suspect could be seen speeding and hitting multiple construction cones as he entered the construction area of I-40 near Del City.

The chase approached the area of Tinker Air Force Base.

Law enforcement personnel caught up to the suspect, and the pursuit ended at Tinker’s entrance.

The suspect being taken into custody. Image KFOR

Authorities took the suspect into custody without further incident.

Neither the suspect nor pursuing law enforcement personnel were struck by gunfire during the pursuit on the highway, according to Littlejohn.

“It’s fortunate that none of the other officers were struck by gunfire,” she said.

Now, the Oklahoma law enforcement community is coming together, praying for the life of their surviving comrade, and for the memory and the family of their fallen one.

“Law enforcement is a tight community, and I’m so thankful… they were screaming across the state for my guys,” Johnson said as he broke down in tears.

Oklahoma Co. Sheriff Tommie Johnson became emotional after two deputies were shot Monday.

Aaron Brilbeck, the Public Information Officer for the Sheriff’s Office, was also in tears as he discussed the shooting.

Brilbeck said he could not yet release the names of the deputies or the suspect, and that he could not yet describe the gun that the suspect used. He described both deputies as seasoned members of the Sheriff’s Office.

He said several deputies were serving eviction notices Monday, which he described as a routine procedure.

When asked what the community can do for the Sheriff’s Office at this time, he simply said “pray.”

