Local business able to keep steady clientele despite pandemic

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Elektrik Chair Piercings and Tattoos had a plan early last year to separate their two services to different storefronts. They succeeded in doing so, just 3 days before the pandemic forced the whole city of Wichita to shut down.

Owners Erik Grover and Shawn Gilbert realized that the decision they made before the pandemic turned out to work out even better in their favor. Not only does it allow for their clients to better socially distance, but both storefronts have been able to keep a steady clientbase.

Grover, owner of the piercing side of things, went from a walk-in only business model to strictly taking appointments to reduce the number of people inside the shop. “The safety of our clients is our top priority,” said Grover.

According to Gilbert, owner of the tattoo side of the business, the shop is busier than ever. “ Everybody here is booked out at least until like summer,” said Gilbert.

The toughest time for Elektrik Chair Piercings and Tattoos was during the mandatory shutdown. At this time, both Grover and Gilbert applied for the Paycheck Protection Program to keep their employees afloat. Since things reopened, their staff have kept hands busy.

Sergio Valadez, an employee of Elektrik Chair said it wasn’t too long before business got back up and running. “We did take a little hit because people were rescheduling a lot, but there was also a nice crowd of people coming in, wanting to get on books because of the stimulus package,” said Valadez.