Local print company doing its part to help during pandemic, giving away 500 free masks

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A Wichita company, Tightwrapz Screen Print, is doing its part to help keep people healthy during the current pandemic.

The company teamed up with a local t-shirt company to make masks, and for each mask sold — they donated one to first responders.

On Thursday, April 9, they’re making 500 available for free. Those interested can click here for more information.

