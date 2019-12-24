Local reaction to changes at Boeing

Wichita, Kan. (KSNW) – Boeing made a major move on Monday. CEO Dennis Muilenburg is out. Board of Directors member David Calhoun is in and the reaction has been strong from some union leaders.

“The unknown is what we are most fearful of,” said IAMAW local Lodge 70 President Cornell Beard. “I don’t know how you can really have a holiday break or vacation when you don’t really know what your future holds.”

Beard says there are a lot of unknowns for union members working at Spirit and other workers on the Boeing 737 Max project.

But he also says the change in leadership at Boeing is a good start at getting the plane certified to fly again.

“I believe that the resignation is long overdue,” said Beard. “I believe we owe the public, the buyers and the people building the plane a lot more. And I hope the plan is to get a new team in place to maybe see things a little bit different to get us back up and flying.”

Analysts say the FAA and regulators in other countries have to approve any deal to fix issues with the 737 Max.

They also say now former CEO Muilenburg’s relationship with the FAA could have been better. Those same analysts say new CEO David Calhoun could be more productive in working with the FAA.

“He could do a lot of good because relations with the FAA and a lot of other folks have gotten a bit difficult so they need someone new,” said Teal Aviation Group analyst Richard Aboulafia. “The work stoppage is going to remain in place. The best you could hope for is relations with the FAA and other regulators might get a bit better which could just possibly expedite the re-certification process.”

Beard said he will communicate any new information to union members, as soon as he gets more details. He remains hopeful with a new CEO in play.

“It’s a big change,” said Beard.