Different day, same heat. We have endured the last couple of days and the middle of the week will not be any different.

The highest heat indices will be around 103 to 107. This will keep a Heat Advisory in effect.

There were some storms out west last night. They have transitioned to weaker storms and showers which have mainly stayed to the west.

From mid morning into the afternoon there is a small chance that a shower or storm may try to develop farther east.

More storms move in from the west during the evening and these will need to be monitored.

One or two storms to the northwest could be strong to severe. Damaging wind gusts and hail will be possible into the overnight.

As this process repeats there will be another chance for a shower or weaker storm to track farther east through the first half of our Thursday.

Any rain that we get will not bring down the heat. High temperatures in the 90s and triple digits will continue to be common.

Far Western Kansas will need to be monitored again for potential of an isolated stronger storm.

Timing will be similar during the late evening and into the overnight. There could be a few leftover raindrops around into early Friday but the end of the work week is looking drier.

Storms will still be nearby into and over the weekend but most stormy activity in the region will mainly be to our north and west.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 102 Wind: SW/S 10-20

Tonight: Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 77 Wind: S 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 100 Wind: S 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy to mostly clear, breezy. Lo: 76 Wind: S 10-20

Wichita Weekly

Fri: Hi: 101 Lo: 77 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, breezy.

Sat: Hi: 100 Lo: 75 Mostly sunny.

Sun: Hi: 100 Lo: 76 Mostly sunny.

Mon: Hi: 101 Lo: 78 Mostly sunny.

Tue: Hi: 100 Lo: 76 Mostly sunny.

Wed: Hi: 99 Lo: 76 Mostly sunny.