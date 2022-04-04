There is a chance of a few trailing showers behind a cold front today. A rumble of thunder is possible too but severe weather is not expected. Any showers will track west to east and most of us will stay dry under mostly to partly cloudy skies.

You will feel the effects of the front with highs being cooler than how we wrapped up the weekend. 60s will still be pleasant for this time of year and close to average.

There is another chance of a few showers and storms Tuesday as another moves through. Much of the day will stay dry until we get into the afternoon and evening. Any rain tracks west to east through Tuesday night.

Since chances for moisture are not looking that great over the next couple of days we will need to keep a close eye on fire concerns. Winds will increase later today to the northwest where fire danger will be elevated. Winds will be stronger across the rest of the area by tomorrow and Wednesday.

Even after mid-week, winds will continue to be gusty at times and conditions will be dry. It is important to remember to not be the spark that starts a fire as we go through this week. Temperatures bounce between the 60s and 70s. Our coolest days will only dip into the 50s.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 62 Wind: NE 5-15

Tonight: Mostly to partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers. Lo: 43 Wind: NE/SE 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly to mostly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 72 Wind: SW/NW 10-25

Tomorrow Night: Mostly to partly cloudy, windy. 30% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 41 Wind: N/NW 10-25

Wichita Weekly

Wed: Hi: 66 Lo: 38 Partly cloudy to mostly sunny, windy.

Thu: Hi: 59 Lo: 36 Mostly sunny, windy.

Fri: Hi: 60 Lo: 38 Mostly sunny, windy.

Sat: Hi: 69 Lo: 50 Mostly sunny, windy.

Sun: Hi: 74 Lo: 53 Mostly sunny, windy.

Mon: Hi: 78 Lo: 54 Partly cloudy, windy.