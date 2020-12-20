Maize police search for missing 75-year-old man

MAIZE, Kan. (KSNW) – The Maize Police Department is searching for 75-year-old Clarence Elbert Jr. 

According to police, Elbert suffers from dementia and other medical issues.  He was last seen on foot in the 500 of S. Horseshoe Bend in Maize on Saturday, December 19 around 2:30 PM when he left the residence where he resides. 

He has not been seen or heard from since.  Mr. Elbert is of slim build with a dark skin tone and was wearing black glasses, black shoes, black pants, a gray hoodie, and a dark blue jacket with fur around the hood.  

Anyone having seen Mr. Elbert or know of his whereabouts is asked to call 9-1-1. 

