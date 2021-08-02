Major crash hospitalizes 7, shuts down I-70 & burns bridge near Topeka Service Area

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Seven people have gone to the hospital Monday evening after a severe wreck on I-70 that shut down lanes of the highway for at least three hours, according to the Topeka Fire Department.

(KSNT Photo/Preston Wilson)

I-70 past Stubbs Road. (Courtesy Photo/Angela Lowe)

(KSNT Photo/Cassie Nichols)

(KSNT Photo/Preston Wilson)

(Courtesy Photo/@iAGReviews)

Crews first went out around 5 p.m. to the Kansas Turnpike on I-70 on reports of a crash involving at least two semi-trailers. At least one of the semis at mile marker 187 caught fire, which photos show visibly burnt the entrance ramp to the Topeka Service Area.

Westbound traffic on I-70 diverts through the Topeka Service Area parking lot to get around the crash and back on the highway. (KSNT Sky Tracker II Photo/Mark Feuerborn)

The Topeka Fire Department confirmed around 8:30 p.m. that its fire engines and hazmat team went to fight the fire started in the wreck. While seven people went to a local hospital for injuries, TFD said there were no deaths in the crash.

(Courtesy Photo/Topeka Fire Department)

(Courtesy Photo/Topeka Fire Department)

(Courtesy Photo/Topeka Fire Department)

A spokesperson for the Kansas Highway Patrol told KSNT News that an assessment crew will tell if the rest stop’s burnt bridge is safe for cars to travel on, or if it will be shut down for a period of time. Kansas Turnpike Authority said around 8 p.m. it reopened the eastbound lanes near mile marker 187.

KTA Alert Update I70 mm 187 outside of Topeka all EB lanes are now open, WB traffic is still being diverted into the service area — Kansas Turnpike (@KansasTurnpike) August 3, 2021

Before reopening I-70 eastbound, photos showed KHP troopers, Shawnee County sheriff’s deputies and KTA crews turning eastbound cars off of I-70 through an emergency exit and onto Shawnee Heights Road to U.S. Highway 40. They also had westbound traffic divert through the Topeka rest stop’s parking lot to get past the crash scene.

(KSNT Sky Tracker II Photo/Mark Feuerborn)

Traffic was backed up at least two miles, according to a KSNT News reporter on scene.

(KSNT Sky Tracker II Photo/Mark Feuerborn)

Crews remained on the scene Monday night, and KTA warned drivers to expect major traffic delays around the Topeka Service Area, as they plan to be there dealing with the aftermath of the crash for an extended period of time.