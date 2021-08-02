Major crash hospitalizes 7, shuts down I-70 & burns bridge near Topeka Service Area

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Seven people have gone to the hospital Monday evening after a severe wreck on I-70 that shut down lanes of the highway for at least three hours, according to the Topeka Fire Department.
Crews first went out around 5 p.m. to the Kansas Turnpike on I-70 on reports of a crash involving at least two semi-trailers. At least one of the semis at mile marker 187 caught fire, which photos show visibly burnt the entrance ramp to the Topeka Service Area.
The Topeka Fire Department confirmed around 8:30 p.m. that its fire engines and hazmat team went to fight the fire started in the wreck. While seven people went to a local hospital for injuries, TFD said there were no deaths in the crash.
A spokesperson for the Kansas Highway Patrol told KSNT News that an assessment crew will tell if the rest stop’s burnt bridge is safe for cars to travel on, or if it will be shut down for a period of time. Kansas Turnpike Authority said around 8 p.m. it reopened the eastbound lanes near mile marker 187.
Before reopening I-70 eastbound, photos showed KHP troopers, Shawnee County sheriff’s deputies and KTA crews turning eastbound cars off of I-70 through an emergency exit and onto Shawnee Heights Road to U.S. Highway 40. They also had westbound traffic divert through the Topeka rest stop’s parking lot to get past the crash scene.
Traffic was backed up at least two miles, according to a KSNT News reporter on scene.
Crews remained on the scene Monday night, and KTA warned drivers to expect major traffic delays around the Topeka Service Area, as they plan to be there dealing with the aftermath of the crash for an extended period of time.