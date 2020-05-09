Man arrested in Barton County for criminal threat, other charges

GREAT BEND, Kan. (KSNW) -Barton County Sheriff’s deputies said they attempted to execute arrest warrants for an individual at 260 N. Washington just north of the City of Great Bend around 1 p.m. Friday afternoon. Upon arrival, deputies said they were unable to make contact with the individual inside.

Deputies said they had three felony warrants for John Paul Zapata. While they were at the location, Zapata took photographs of the marked law enforcement vehicles parked outside of his residence and sent them to other people. These other individuals promptly notified the Sheriff’s Office, confirming Zapata was inside the house.

Zapata also stated in his text messages to others that law enforcement was going to have to come in and get him. Deputies continued to knock and announce their presence and Zapata refused to come to the door. A search warrant was obtained, and deputies repeatedly tried to make contact by voice and telephone. Zapata refused to cooperate.

The Sheriff’s office has executed search warrants at this residence before resulting in the recovery of guns, methamphetamine, and currency.

Barton County Sheriff’s Office said they were hesitant to make an immeidate forced entry, and deployed teargas twice. Sheriff’s officers then forced entry and after a thorough search of the house, Zapata was found hiding in a crawlspace to avoid the effects of the teargas. He refused to come out at which time several Sheriff’s deputies went into the crawlspace and removed him.

Zapata was placed under arrest around 5 p.m Friday and transported to the Barton County Jail. He was booked on charges of interference with a law enforcement officer, criminal threat, felony warrant for possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, felony warrant for domestic battery, stalking as well as a violation of the PFA and other charges. Zapata is being held without bond on one of the felony warrants and various bonds amount on the other charges.

The Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Great Bend Fire Department and EMS, K9 officer, and a detective from the Great Bend Police Department.