Man convicted in the kidnapping of Nancy Shoemaker receives parole

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — According to Nancy Shoemaker’s family, Donald Wacker, who was convicted of kidnapping the 9-year-old Wichita girl in 1990, has been granted parole.

Donald Wacker was convicted in 1992 for the kidnapping of Shoemaker in 1990.

On Thursday, Kansas Department of Corrections spokesperson Rebecca Witte said they can’t confirm any specifics on the parole until April 3. Witte said there is a time period for the victims’ families to protest the decision of the parole board.

Nancy Shoemaker’s family confirmed the parole review board approved Wacker’s release Wednesday.