WINFIELD, Kan. (KSNW) — According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a man died after he was riding in a vehicle that crashed into a telephone pole late Saturday night.

The crash happened around 11:10 p.m. on 33rd Ave. at Meadowlark in Winfield.

According to the KHP, the vehicle was heading east on 33rd Ave. when it crossed the center line and left the road.

The vehicle rolled and hit a telephone pole.

The KHP said the driver of the vehicle left the scene of the crash, and the passenger, 27-year-old Nicolas Morris of Ark City, died from the crash.