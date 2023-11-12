WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A man is dead after a house fire in Northeast Wichita early Sunday morning, according to the Wichita Fire Department.

It happened around 2:45 a.m. in the 1700 block of N. Fountain.

A Wichita Police Officer was patrolling the area when they found the house on fire and called it in.

Wichita Fire responded and found an older man inside with mobility issues and got him out.

“The fire was confined to one room in the rear of the structure with heat and smoke damage throughout,” said WFD Battalion Chief Lane Pearman.

The man died from his injuries.

Investigators are looking into the cause.