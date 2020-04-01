Man pronounced dead on scene in southeast Wichita shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita Police responded to a shooting call at the 3100 block of South Davidson in Wichita around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Upon arrival, police found a man with a gunshot wound. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

WPD officers and investigators are at the scene working to determine the circumstances of what occurred and also talking to individuals that were in the area during the shooting.

“At this point, we do not think this was a random incident, we don’t believe there is any danger to the public, ” Officer Charley Davidson with the Wichita Police Department said. “We are asking the community if they have any info on this case, any additional information. if they saw anything, heard anything — to please call us.”

Anyone with more information on this case is asked to call Crimestoppers at 316-267-2111 or the WPD detective section at 316-268-4407.

LATEST POSTS: