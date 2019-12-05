Man hurt in crash while assessing car damage on I-235

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Kansas Highway Patrol says a man was seriously injured in a crash on I-235 while checking the damage to his car from a separate accident.

Troopers report Daniel Ferris, 35, of Wichita had serious injuries. They initially said he was critically injured.

Ferris was in a rear-end accident with a car on NB I-235 near Zoo Boulevard at 10:20 p.m. Wednesday. He and the other driver exited their cars to check damage.

While standing outside his car, Ferris was hit by a driver headed northbound who failed to avoid the scene.

“It’s assumed that [Ferris] was assessing the damage,” Trooper Kirstin Parynik said. “For an unknown reason another vehicle came through and struck [him].”

Ferris was taken to St. Francis hospital for treatment. The driver of the third car was also take to the hospital for minor injuries.

The northbound lanes were closed for about 2 hours.