Man in his 20s: Harvey County confirms first presumptive-positive COVID-19 case

NEWTON, Kan. (KSNW) – The Harvey County Health Department is confirming its first presumptive-positive case of COVID-19 in Harvey County Thursday.

The case was identified through testing at the Kansas Department of Health and Environment’s Kansas Health and Environmental Laboratories. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will verify results, but the case is treated as confirmed unless determined otherwise.

The confirmed case is a Harvey County man in his 20s. The individual is in home isolation. The Health Department and KDHE will regularly monitor the individual, as well as follow up on all contacts.

“Our local health partners have prepared for a confirmed case as a ‘when,’ not an ‘if.’ We have been practicing and reviewing our COVID-19 preparedness steps for several weeks,” said Harvey County Health Department Director Lynnette Redington. “All of our organizations were able to follow through with correct procedures to ensure the safety of the individual and local staff.”

Redington encouraged county residents to continue to practice good hygiene techniques, such as hand washing, coughing or sneezing into your elbow or a tissue and reducing physical interactions. Those that feel ill should stay home and contact their medical provider to discuss symptoms.