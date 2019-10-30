Mayoral race could generate a lot of votes this year

The mayoral race in Wichita continues to heat up with more mail ballots requested compared to the last mayoral race in 2015.

The Sedgwick County Elections office says in 2015 about 65-hundred mail ballots were requested.

This year that number is close to 13,000.

“Interest in this race remains strong,” said KSN Political Analyst Jeff Jarman. “Municipal elections compared to elections for the President or for Governor tend to be lower turnout.”

But Jarman says, maybe not this year. Turnout could be strong. The recent controversies in the race could play either way with voters.

“The most recent controversy can, on one hand, drive turnout because it reminds voters that there is an election and they will be framing this in terms of the election,” said Jarman. “On the other hand this is exactly the kind of story that increases cynicism with politics in government and that has the opposite effect to driving people away from the polls.”

Jarman says this race could have a higher turnout because of the controversies. But he also says the race probably won’t be decided because of any controversy.

“This election will be decided on issues other than any controversy, and there are a lot of reasons why voters can pick and chose between candidates,” said Jarman. “Voters who do their homework will be informed and cast their ballots on the issues and who they believe will best suit what they want for the city.”