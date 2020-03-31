McConnell Air Force Base announces first positive COVID-19 case

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – An Active-duty Airman assigned to McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas, is currently undergoing evaluation and treatment following a positive coronavirus test Monday.

The individual is currently in isolation at an off-base residence, in accordance with CDC and KDHE recommendations.

Team McConnell encourages all base personnel and families to stay informed on COVID-19 with updates from the CDC and base-level communications, including the base website and Facebook page. Updates from McConnell can be found at www.mcconnell.af.mil/CORONAVIRUS and on Facebook @22ARW. Questions can be directed to the 22nd Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs by emailing 22.pa@us.af.mil or calling (316) 364-1910.