McPherson county road conditions difficult on Friday

McPherson Sheriff Jerry Montagne says it was a busy morning Friday with people in the ditches and accidents at several different locations.

“We have been busy out working those with our deputies,” said sheriff Jerry Montagne.

Sheriff Montagne says one person could not get stopped in time, and hit a deer. Five others ended up in the ditch.

“But when this stuff comes this is probably our first one of the year or second,” said Montagne. “But like I said if you go slow you can make it.”

Many motorists found themselves going slow. Some hauling freight on the roads stopped to look over their vehicles.

“I always check the weather before I go somewhere,” said Sergey, who was waiting for his next load to haul in his large box truck.

Trooper Ben Gardner with the highway patrol said the weather caught some unaware of the ice early Friday.

“We’ve got a lot of calls. Our troopers are actively going from call to call,” said Gardner. “I think it caught people off guard plus it’s probably their first snow. You know people, their mind is not in that mindset of snow, I’ve got to slow down, I’ve got to adjust.”

Sergey said he has learned to adjust quickly as a driver. And he’s already seen snow and ice in Michigan earlier this year.

“This is nothing compared to that,” said Sergey. “If I have to, I just stop and wait for a better look at the conditions.”