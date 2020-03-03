Medicaid expansion tour comes to Wichita

Wichita, Kan. (KSNW) – The Medicaid expansion “tour” came to Wichita on Monday as Democratic Governor Laura Kelly and Republican Senate majority leader Jim Denning asked for the public to pressure lawmakers for expansion.

“We are so very close to getting this done,” said Governor Kelly, who is working on the bi-partisan bill.

It’s a bill that is stuck in committee.

Senate President Wagle, a Republican, said on Monday the priority should be imposing abortion restrictions before taking up Medicaid expansion. But she also said the votes are not there to advance expansion.

“Any time he (Majority Senate leader Jim Denning) has 24 votes to pull it out of committee he can do that because we have had hearings in the health committee,” said Wagle. “And the votes aren’t there to push that bill out without the constitutional amendment on the ballot.”

Senate President Wagle says there are Senators who are interested in expanding healthcare.

“Right now I can tell you I have lawmakers for Medicaid expansion,” said Wagle. “But right now they tell me, clearly, the big issue is being forced to have Kansas taxpayers fund abortions for all nine months of a pregnancy.”

Governor Kelly and Senator Denning stopped at Via Christi Health to talk to healthcare leaders and then went to a local church in Wichita to talk to religious leaders. Both talked about the need for getting Medicaid expanded for more than 150,000 Kansans.

There is a compromise bill in the works to possibly separate out the abortion issue and the medical expansion idea. Right now that bill does not have enough votes to move forward.

“Since the health care bill has the number of votes we should bring it out of committee, let the debate happen and pass the bill over to the House,” said Denning. “The Senate has already passed the abortion (issue) we had 28 votes, we had one to spare. So we’ve done our work, the healthcare bill, which is the compromise language bill.”

Denning said that bill is “sitting in the Senate Health committee.”

Wagle contends there is another issue in the fight.

“We have right now, we have over 5,500 Kansans with disabilities, children with autism, (and elderly) who are waiting for Medicaid services,” said Wagle. “And they haven’t been approved yet.”

Wagle says the system needs to be fixed before expanding.

“That’s a red herring,” said Governor Kelly. “I am never say die, so if this doesn’t work we will come up with another strategy.”

Wagle said there are several issues that have come up with Medicaid expansion, but she maintains abortion restriction needs to come first.

Senator Denning and Governor Kelly say they will continue the work when lawmakers get back to Topeka on Wednesday.

Some Democrat lawmakers in the house have said they will try to attach healthcare expansion onto a bill that already exists.

KSN will keep you updated.