Mennonite Central Committee assemble immigration detainee care kits

A Kansas faith-based group is helping those released from immigration detention centers on the U.S. Mexico border.

Mennonite Central Committee says they’re collecting detainee care kits that through a partnership, will be delivered to the area.

At the Mennonite Central Committee, strangers are walking through the doors.

This family stopped to deliver backpacks with supplies from Indiana.

“I think it’s a really great effort, it’s something tangible that we can do,” said Mark Saner, Indiana.

They’re among dozens of others, that will help people being released from immigration detention centers. Each bag includes clothing and sanitary items, among other things.

“We also have a towel and a wash cloth, we also put in these flushable wipes,” said Kate Mast, Mennonite Central Committee.

You may wonder how they get there? Kate Mast says it’s done with the help of another group.

“MCC is partnering with with the south Texas response team which is a group in south Texas of local pastors, who are working together to work through partners to distribute these kits,” said Mast.

Mast says they’ve been providing similar kits to people around the world for years. But the idea for these kits came from a coworker who was working on the south Texas border. Mast says they feel it is a way they can help.

“Families are working together, and groups are working together,” said Mast.

They started this project about two weeks ago, and don’t have an end date. If you are interested in helping out you can visit them online at mcc.org.