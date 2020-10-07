Mental health and wellness courses available for free to help students in Sedgwick County

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – It’s Mental Illness Awareness Week and Wesley Medical Center is providing mental and wellness courses to students in Sedgwick County.

“Whether they’re a health teacher, history teacher, it really doesn’t matter, they can find a way to implement this into their course work,” said Wesley Medical Center Community Engagement Manager, Scott Evans.

The coursework is free and completely digital. Parents and teachers can go online and students can self learn from the four lessons which are 15 minutes each. The courses are interactive, which allow students to really understand what they’re learning.

One Wichita mom, Tara Mathenia said mental illness runs in her family and since her daughter has been learning from home its been a struggle to keep her on track.

“When she’s not in class she seems to be in her room a lot, isolating herself from others, so it’s not working out the way I would really like it to,” said Mathenia.

Mathenia said her daughter has been isolating herself and spending more time in her room, so it’s crucial that she pays close attention to her daughter’s daily progress.

“Staying on top of what you need to, stay on top of watching different things with your children, noticing the changes,” said Mathenia. “It’s staying productive that’s the only thing you can do because if you start letting it become nonproductive then we are going to lose them and we are either going to lose them to the system or to themselves.”

Evans said he hopes this course work will help families like Mathenia’s and provide students with the tools they need.

“We have a lot of conversation about our physical health, there’s not a lot of conversation about our mental health and so our hope is that this program will allow students to be more comfortable to talk about this,” said Evans.

Evans said if parents or teachers want more information on the program they can call: (316) 962-3072 or click here.

LATEST STORIES: