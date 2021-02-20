Metal falls from sky in Broomfield; United jet lands safely at DIA after engine trouble

BROOMFIELD, Colo. (KDVR) — Large chunks of metal rained down on northwest Denver metro neighborhoods Saturday afternoon after a United Airlines plane reported engine trouble.

United Airlines confirmed flight 328 departed Denver International Airport for Honolulu at 12:15 p.m. Its crew reported an engine issue and turned back to the airport. It landed safely about 1:30 p.m.

According to FlightAware, the aircraft involved is a Boeing 777.

Debris landed in several neighborhoods, including near Sheridan Boulevard and West 136th Avenue, according to North Metro Fire Rescue.

BREAKING: Giant metal engine piece just landed in this Broomfield person's yard after plane flying over experienced explosion @9NEWS pic.twitter.com/ZpZkXClFlr — Kieran Cain (@KieranCain) February 20, 2021

BPD said no injuries have been reported.

Video from Bennett — not far from Denver International Airport — shows a large, commercial airliner with smoke streaming from one of its engines.

Anyone who had debris land in their yard or near their home is asked to contact police at: 303-438-6405.

The National Transportation Safety Board is taking over the investigation.

United issued the following statement about the incident:

“Flight 328 from Denver to Honolulu experienced an engine failure shortly after departure, returned safely to Denver and was met by emergency crews as a precaution. There are no reported injuries onboard, and we will share more information as it becomes available. “

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated.