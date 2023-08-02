It is a damp and stormy start to the day for some, especially around and north of I-70. Severe weather is not expected. Most of the rain and rumbles will move out and dissipate once the sun is up.

As conditions turn drier we will heat back up. A boundary has been teasing us and even though many highs will return to the 90s and 100s, areas to the northwest will not be as hot.

The combination of high heat and humidity will still be dangerous. This will keep a Heat Advisory in effect through this evening.

A Heat Warning will also be in effect through this evening and includes the Wichita Metro.

Another stormy wave moves in mainly from the west this evening. The boundary may try to spark a storm or two farther east.

As storms track west to east during the night they will need to be monitored. A severe risk to the west has been issued for the potential of damaging wind gusts and large hail.

We will turn mainly dry again by mid morning Thursday but another batch of storms will move in from the west by the evening.

There could be a few warnings for wind and hail not only during the evening but during the overnight as well.

Temperatures will be slow to come back down and the end of the work week will still be toasty for many us. Widespread highs in the 80s are expected by the end of the weekend after a stronger cold front moves through.

As many of us enjoy being outside without melting, we will still need to watch out for occasional storms and severe risks. Most storms look to favor evening and overnight hours but mornings and afternoons will not be completely dry.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 105 Wind: S/SW 10-20

Tonight: Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 77 Wind: S 8-18

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 100 Wind: S/NE 8-18

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 74 Wind: NE 8-18

Wichita Weekly

Fri: Hi: 98 Lo: 72 Partly cloudy. 30% chance of showers and storms.

Sat: Hi: 95 Lo: 69 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Sun: Hi: 88 Lo: 64 Partly cloudy. 30% chance of showers and storms.

Mon: Hi: 86 Lo: 66 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Tue: Hi: 87 Lo: 67 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Wed: Hi: 88 Lo: 67 Partly cloudy.