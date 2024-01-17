Brace yourselves for another cold morning but the breeze is not as bitter. Improvements in our temperatures will be more pronounced this afternoon when many of us get above freezing for the first time since last week.

The western third of the country was pretty dry about 24 hours ago but active weather has returned that will be nearby as we progress through Wednesday.

There will be some wintry weather to our north and west that will bring more clouds into Northern and Western Kansas through the day. This will eventually lead to a small chance for snow mainly to the north later this evening and tonight.

As a front slides through the region today we will feel the effects of it by Thursday as temperatures start to fall again. Another arctic blast impacts the area at the end of the week but this one will not last as long.

There will be another small chance for snow to the north Thursday. The best chance for accumulation will be just outside of our area in Northeast Kansas, so very little to no accumulation is expected for our northernmost counties.

The weekend will be dry with rebounding temperatures. A surge of moisture early next week will need to be monitored. There will mainly be a chance of rain for South Central Kansas but there could be some wintry weather farther north and west.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly sunny, windy. Hi: 37 Wind: S/SE 10-25

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy. Lo: 18 Wind: SE/N 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly to partly cloudy, breezy. Hi: 32 Wind: N 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy, windy. Lo: 7 Wind: N/NW 10-25

Wichita Weekly

Fri: Hi: 18 Lo: 3 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Sat: Hi: 24 Lo: 16 Partly cloudy.

Sun: Hi: 38 Lo: 28 Partly to mostly cloudy, windy.

Mon: Hi: 41 Lo: 35 Mostly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of rain.

Tue: Hi: 44 Lo:34 Mostly cloudy. 10% chance of rain.

Wed: Hi: 43 Lo:33 Mostly cloudy.