It would not be a bad idea to give yourselves a couple of extra minutes before you head out the door. Some fog has developed but it is spotty and mainly west of the Wichita Metro. Most of us will not be impacted but it is still something to be aware of.

In the upper levels of the atmosphere it is still dry and quiet. It is not just the Sunflower State, with the exception of the Deep South much of the country is dry.

We have another pleasant day ahead. The chill in the air this morning is not too bad and then sunshine and a southerly breeze will warm us back up into the upper 60s and low 70s.

You may see a few more clouds tracking west to east late in the day but skies will stay dry. Overnight lows will turn chilly again but will also stay above freezing.

Our next cold front blows in Thursday and we will lose a few degrees but high temperatures will still be above the norm. Temperatures will take a bigger dip by Friday.

As the front moves in tomorrow there is a small chance for rain. First to the west and then east of Wichita later in the day. Any impacts from rain Thursday should be minimal.

More moisture heads in our direction over the weekend. There will be an increasing chance for rain Saturday night into Sunday. We will wrap up the weekend on a damp note and some showers will linger into Monday.

A bigger cooldown takes place into next week once we are on the backside of this next system. As that happens we will need to keep an eye on areas to the northwest Sunday night into Monday, a brief bout of wintry weather will be possible. After moisture moves out, the cooler air will stick around.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly sunny. Hi: 72 Wind: S 8-18

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lo: 46 Wind: S 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, windy. Hi: 69 Wind: S 10-25

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy, breezy. Lo: 40 Wind: S/N 10-20

Wichita Weekly

Fri: Hi: 57 Lo: 34 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Sat: Hi: 65 Lo: 39 Partly cloudy.

Sun: Hi: 60 Lo: 42 Cloudy, breezy. 50% chance of rain.

Mon: Hi: 53 Lo: 37 Cloudy, breezy. 30% chance of rain.

Tue: Hi: 48 Lo: 30 Mostly to partly cloudy, breezy.

Wed: Hi: 53 Lo: 33 Mostly sunny.