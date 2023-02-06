If you enjoyed the weekend then you will enjoy the start of the new week too. Most of us will be mild again with afternoon highs reaching the 50s and 60s. This will come at the price of a strong breeze.

Northwest Kansas will begin to turn cooler as our next front makes a sweep through the area. There will be some cloud cover around through the first part of our Monday but then we will see some clearing later today.

The front will come through mainly dry but once it is to our southeast it may try to generate some rain that could clip the area Tuesday.

Everyone will be cooler tomorrow too. Wichita will still be able to sneak up to the low 50s but we will see more highs in the 40s. We will cool down the rest of the week but at least most highs will still be close to average.

Low pressure to our southeast will continue to bring a chance for rain mainly in the southeast corner of the area mid-week. Any moisture will need to be monitored Tuesday night into Wednesday because temperatures will dip below freezing so a little snow could mix in.

Rain will move away from the area through Wednesday and then another push of chilly air will bring some light snow into Western Kansas late Wednesday night into Thursday. A rain or rain/snow shower will be possible in Central Kansas as moisture tracks east Thursday.

The rest of the week and over the weekend will be dry as we get a break from active weather. We will also gain some warmth over the weekend too.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly to partly cloudy, windy. Hi: 64 Wind: S/SW 15-25

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of rain. Lo: 34 Wind: NW 10-20

Tomorrow: Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of rain. Hi: 52 Wind: NW/N 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of rain and snow. Lo: 30 Wind: N 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Wed: Hi: 47 Lo: 32 Mostly cloudy, breezy. 30% chance of rain.

Thu: Hi: 48 Lo: 27 Partly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of rain.

Fri: Hi: 44 Lo: 23 Partly cloudy, windy.

Sat: Hi: 50 Lo: 30 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Sun: Hi: 55 Lo: 32 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Mon: Hi: 51 Lo: 30 Mostly cloudy.