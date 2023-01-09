Expect a nice day ahead as we get the new week started. Winds will be light and high temperatures will be mild.

We will be under the influence of high pressure today which will help keep skies fair and dry. High pressure will gradually break down after today as our next system approaches.

You will notice more clouds by Wednesday and there will be an increasing chance of rain to the north and west. Wintry weather will not be too far away as low pressure begins to drag cooler air into the area.

Wichita will be mild for mid-week but Northwest Kansas will begin to see high temperatures fall to the 40s. Everyone will cool down by Thursday but highs will close to average.

Most of the moisture associated with this next system will start as rain but we will need to watch out for a mix and snow that will develop to the northwest through Wednesday. More of the area will see a switch to wintry weather Wednesday night.

We will need to keep an eye on the Thursday morning commute because there is potential for slower travel during that time. The storm system will wrap up by Thursday with cooler air in its wake. The upcoming weekend is already looking like it will be another good one.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Partly cloudy. Hi: 56 Wind: S/SW 5-15

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lo: 30 Wind: S 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. Hi: 58 Wind: S 8-18

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. Lo: 34 Wind: S/N 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Wed: Hi: 56 Lo: 33 Partly to mostly cloudy.

Thu: Hi: 45 Lo: 27 Mostly to partly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of rain.

Fri: Hi: 45 Lo: 29 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Sat: Hi: 52 Lo: 32 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Sun: Hi: 58 Lo: 38 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Mon: Hi: 55 Lo: 36 Partly cloudy, breezy.