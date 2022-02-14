After a cooler weekend we will start to warm back up into the 50s and 60s today. Tuesday will be even warmer with some highs in the 70s possible!

Nice conditions will come at the price of high fire danger. A Fire Weather Watch issued for Tuesday now includes more of our counties. Gusty winds and dry conditions will turn grass into potential fuel should a fire start.

Winds Tuesday could get up to 30 mph with some gusts as high as 40 to 45 mph. It is important to avoid outdoor burning because any fires that are started could spread rapidly and quickly get out of control.

Temperatures will begin to drop Wednesday as our next system moves in. Rain and possibly a rumble of thunder develops between Central and Eastern Kansas. Late in the day a chance of snow will return to Northwest Kansas and Southwest Nebraska.

Wednesday night moisture will fill in and as Wichita switches from rain to a wintry mix there will be snow showers to the north and west. This system will wrap up as snow into Thursday. It will be much colder too with area highs in the 30s. So far, most of the accumulation is expected in South Central and Eastern Kansas. Plan on being ready for travel troubles Thursday morning. Temperatures will quickly return to the 50s by the end of the work week and the weekend will be a mild one.

The KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly sunny. Hi: 59 Wind: SW/E 5-15

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lo: 33 Wind: E/SE 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, windy. Hi: 67 Wind: SE/S 15-30

Tomorrow Night: Partly to mostly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of rain. Lo: 47 Wind: S/SW 15-30

Wichita Weekly

Wed: Hi: 63 Lo: 20 Mostly cloudy, windy. 40% chance of rain and storms.

Thu: Hi: 33 Lo: 14 Mostly to partly cloudy, windy. 30% chance of rain and snow.

Fri: Hi: 52 Lo: 26 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Sat: Hi: 56 Lo: 30 Mostly sunny.

Sun: Hi: 61 Lo: 35 Partly cloudy, windy.

Mon: Hi: 62 Lo: 32 Partly cloudy, breezy.