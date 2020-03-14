MISSING: Wichita Police ask for help finding runaway girl

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Police in Wichita are looking for a runaway girl and asked the public to help find her late Friday via Twitter.
In a Tweet, the Wichita Police said Evan Lawless ran away from home March 13 around 2 p.m. They posted the request that day after 9:45 p.m.
Police said Lawless is 5 feet tall and 100 pounds has green eyes and blonde hair. She was last seen wearing a brown hoodie and sweats. They did not say where in the city she went missing.
If you see Lawless, police ask you to call 911.