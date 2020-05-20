Mitchell Cinema announces reopening plans starting May 22

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Brian Mitchell, co-owner of Mitchell Cinema, announced Tuesday their reopening plans starting on Friday, May 22.

Mitchell Cinema, which owns 15 theaters in multiple locations across Kansas — including Newton, El Dorado, Winfield, Elkhart, Garden City, and Liberal — recently laid off approximately 300 employees due to the COVID-19 crisis.

The Regal Cinemas theaters in Wichita including the Regal Warren ScreenX & IMAX and the Regal Warren East have been closed since March 17 due to the pandemic.