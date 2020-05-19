Modified Phase Two brings back sports

Wichita, Kan. (KSNW) – The sports world is already buzzing about practices and games in Wichita with Modified Phase Two.

“I’m trying to be a role model, so we have cleaned the facility here. Top to bottom,” said Tonto Baxley with Wichita Sluggers Academy. “I have a lot of parents that want to go as long as we do things the right way, safe and healthy and keep our social distance. My parents are (sic) good with it.”

Baxley says they are ready to go and will have social distance rules and they will limit group sizes as required.

“Again, my parents would be willing to sit in their cars in the parking lot, as long as the kids can get out and practice. Play again,” said Baxley. “I have one parent on my own team that has said they could hold their child out until later. And I respect that.”

At Wichita Hoops, they have recently allowed shooting and some limited instructions at the facility in Bel Aire.

“Okay, so it’s been extremely limited. And we have stayed in the Governor’s guidelines,” said GM Tim Simoneau. “But we have taken the time to clean the facility here as well.”

Simoneau says they have had no games or even scrimmages. And he says some are anxious to open sports for competition.

“Sure we have seen revenue down, “said Simoneau. “We have cut back on part-time staff.”

But Simoneau says the the real bonus is just hearing kids playing again.

“Hear people shooting baskets and dribbling the basketball, hearing kids talks, things like that has been really encouraging and really good to see,” said Simoneau.

Both Simoneau and Baxley say they will be posting updates for parents and what the new Modified Phase Two means for league play.