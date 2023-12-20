There is a weak boundary and wind shift that is located across the Sunflower State. This will keep cloud cover streaming in through the day but there could be a few breaks in the clouds to the west later today.

There is a small chance that the cloud cover could result in a sprinkle or a shower to the north and west but most of us will stay dry. Winds will also not be as gusty today.

Temperatures will still be able to warm nicely despite the boundary. Highs in the 50s will be widespread with a few areas farther south and west able to reach the 60s.

There will be more of a difference in temperatures tonight. It will be coldest to the northwest and mild lows will be found southeast.

Thursday is still set to be the day that a better chance for rain will begin to move in. By daybreak there will be some showers to the southwest. Rain will track east and northeast through the day. Western Kansas will begin to dry out by evening while some Central and Eastern Kansas rain will stick around through the night.

Friday will be drier once system number one moves out. Rainfall amounts will be lightest to the west around .10″. The highest amounts farther east will be around .30″ by early Friday.

The break from the rain will be brief as system number two moves in Saturday. We may start the day dry early in the morning but there will be an increasing chance for showers through the day and will last into Sunday.

Drier air will begin to work into the area by Christmas Day but so will colder air too on the backside of the second system. If there is any snow that falls Christmas Eve into Christmas Day it will be to the northwest but not much is expected at this time. Please be sure to drive safely through the holiday weekend.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly cloudy, breezy. Hi: 57 Wind: S 10-20

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Lo: 47 Wind: S 8-18

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of rain. Hi: 58 Wind: S 8-18

Tomorrow Night: Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of rain. Lo: 45 Wind: S 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Fri: Hi: 59 Lo: 44 Mostly cloudy. 10% chance of rain.

Sat: Hi: 58 Lo: 47 Mostly cloudy. 40% chance of rain.

Sun: Hi: 58 Lo: 38 Mostly cloudy, breezy. 50% chance of rain.

Mon: Hi: 45 Lo: 25 Mostly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of rain.

Tue: Hi: 42 Lo: 31 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Wed: Hi: 44 Lo: 28 Partly cloudy, breezy.