We will be under the influence of high pressure through most of the day. That means skies will stay fair and dry but you will notice increasing clouds later today ahead of our next chance for moisture.

The mild air that wrapped up the weekend will continue into the start of the new week. Expect widespread highs in the 50s and 60s.

Increasing clouds later today will lead to a chance of rain after sundown. Showers will gradually spread into the area during the night and precipitation will mainly be in the form of rain since temperatures will be above freezing.

Showers will continue to be around through Tuesday as low pressure spins through the region. A few wet snowflakes will try to mix in early Tuesday to the northwest.

You will also notice stronger winds of change of tomorrow. A Wind Advisory will go into effect for Elk and Chautauqua counties at 9am.

Temperatures will not be too bad tomorrow but will begin to come crashing down by the end of the week. We will be colder during the second half of the week but temperatures will warm back up again just in time for the weekend.

Colder air will also be accompanied by some moisture as another system starts to move in tomorrow night which is when a Winter Storm Watch will go into effect.

Wintry weather will develop Tuesday night and we we will have to monitor the potential for accumulating snow. Plan on slower travel by the middle of the week.

Snow Wednesday could mix with some rain to the south and east. Snow will also be heavy at times.

There could be accumulating snow even outside of the Winter Storm Watch and into the Wichita Metro. It will linger Wednesday night but should move out by early Thursday.

After a bumpy road to the weekend we will get a break from active weather once temperatures warm back up over the weekend.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Hi: 60 Wind: NW/S 5-15

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, windy. 90% chance of rain. Lo: 44 Wind: S/SE 10-25

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy, windy. 80% chance of rain. Hi: 61 Wind: S/W 10-25

Tomorrow Night: Mostly cloudy. Lo: 33 Wind: N 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Wed: Hi: 54 Lo: 20 Mostly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of rain.

Thu: Hi: 32 Lo: 16 Mostly cloudy, windy. 30% chance of snow.

Fri: Hi: 44 Lo: 26 Partly cloudy.

Sat: Hi: 55 Lo: 34 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Sun: Hi: 62 Lo: 40 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Mon: Hi: 60 Lo: 35 Partly cloudy, breezy.