We still have a few more hours before moisture completely moves out. As low pressure continues to slide to our south and southeast, it will slowly pull a cold rain and a rain/snow mix out of the area.

Temperatures are near freezing where there is moisture early this morning. A few slick spots cannot be ruled out so be sure to drive safely through Central and Eastern Kansas.

Clouds will break as we dry out and the afternoon will be filled with plenty of sun. Winds will still be gusty at times.

Sunshine will help us warm back up to pleasant levels. Many of our afternoon highs will reach the 50s.

There will be another quick disturbance that will bring a rain/snow chance back to the area. Moisture will track west to east but also fizzle out through the night.

Skies will be dry by the time many of us start our day tomorrow and the rest of the weekend will be dry. Temperatures will continue to warm through the 60s and even 70s too.

As we enjoy the warm up we will also have to deal with some wind too. Warm, windy, dry conditions have already prompted a Fire Weather Watch to the west for Sunday.

Even though we have a weekend warm up to look forward to, our next cooldown is right around the corner and will take place next week.

There may be another system that brings rain and snow back to the area late next week. Timing is still being worked out but this will be the next disturbance that the Storm Track 3 Weather Team will be monitoring.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly to partly cloudy, windy. Hi: 58 Wind: NW 10-25

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lo: 35 Wind: S/N 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. Hi: 61 Wind: S/SE 8-18

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy, breezy. Lo: 42 Wind: SE 10-20

Wichita Weekly

Sun: Hi: 73 Lo: 45 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Mon: Hi: 63 Lo: 35 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Tue: Hi: 53 Lo: 32 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Wed: Hi: 50 Lo: 30 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Thu: Hi: 45 Lo: 27 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Fri: Hi: 45 Lo: 26 Partly cloudy.