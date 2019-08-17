Moms of gun violence victims sharing message in weekend parade

A Wichita event, meant to bring the community together, is connecting a group of women with a similar message.

The Love Your Community parade Saturday will include mothers, with faces on their shirts. Those faces are their children, who were killed by gun violence, and they say, it needs to stop.

Liza Chavez and Danita White were strangers before Friday, but now understand each other, better than most.

“Having to bury your children is the worst pain ever,” said Liza Chavez, Wichita.

“I do know what it’s like to walk around without a physical piece of me,” said Danita White, Derby.

Both of the mothers’ sons were killed by gun violence. Javier Chavez of Wichita was a father to three daughters, and just 25-years-old. And Ryan Andrew Dixon was also a father, and only 22-years-old.

“His life mattered, Lisa’s son mattered, Gloria’s son mattered, our sons lives mattered,” said White.

“I just want to make sure that I’m here to tell them, to be able to tell them, you know, your dad loved you so much,” said Chavez.

This weekend, the women are making something good out of something so tragic.

They will be walking in the Love Your Community parade alongside other mothers of children killed by gun violence. The group wants their neighbors, to take notice.

“This needs to stop now, enough is enough,” said Chavez.

And share that it takes a community, to make a difference.

“Until people say no, this is it, this will not happen in our community period, it’s never going to change,” said White.

The parade starts at two tomorrow but the events start even earlier than that. You can find more information on the event by searching Love Your Community Inc. on Facebook.